Bagotstown man charged with the murder of `Beads’

Jose Fraser, also known as Jose Selmon, a 29-year-old labourer of Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, who was charged with the murder of Mark Anthony Benjamin called ‘Beads’, has been remanded to prison after he appeared in court to answer the charge.

The police said that the accused appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court, on Friday, May 2nd, 2025, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead and was remanded. The matter was adjourned until May 16th, 2025.

The police had said that the victim and the suspect were known to each other, and they had an altercation, which led to the suspect allegedly shooting the victim in his head.