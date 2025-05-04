Demerara Bank reports half-year after tax profit of $3.083b, up by 43%

The Demerara Bank Limited Group on Friday reported a 43% increase in Profit After Taxation for the six-month period ending March 31, 2025

Quoting unaudited financial statements, the release stated that the Group achieved a Profit Before Taxation of $4.114 billion, representing a continued upward trend in profitability. Profit after taxation rose to $3.083 billion, compared to $2.154 billion for the corresponding period in 2024, a 43% year-over-year increase. This significant growth, the Bank noted, underscores its operational strength and the successful execution of its strategic objectives.

And according to the release, the Bank’s performance was further strengthened by double-digit growth in both deposits and its loan portfolio. Customer deposits grew by 22% year-over-year, rising from $155.9 billion to $190.7 billion. Loans and Advances also surged by 35%, increasing from $78.2 billion to nearly $106 billion, a reflection of the Bank’s “continued commitment to critical sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, housing, and other retail sectors.”