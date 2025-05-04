ERC condemns misrepresentation of Hinduism

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is refuting the notion that human sacrifice is an aspect of the Hindu religion and strongly condemns the vandalising and desecration of a mandir.

In a release on Friday, the ERC stated that it was disheartened to learn that the Tuschen Phase Two Mandir was vandalized and its altar desecrated. It made it clear that it firmly condemns such actions, which violate the sanctity of a place of worship for Hindus. The Commission also noted that such acts are in direct contravention of the right to freedom of worship as enshrined in the Constitution of Guyana, and called on the Guyana Police Force to take swift action in addressing this matter thoroughly, to bring justice to the Hindu community.