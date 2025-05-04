GDF ranks at Exercise Tradewinds 2025

Ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have joined participants from 26 partner nations and organisations at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago, for Exercise Tradewinds 2025, which officially began on April 26.

This 13-day multinational exercise, sponsored by the United States Southern Command, focuses on enhancing regional readiness through joint training across land, air, sea, and the cyber sphere, a release from the GDF said. Naval units from participating countries are also taking part in the exercise, contributing to combined maritime operations and cooperation among regional Coast Guards.

GDF Coast Guard ranks are currently engaged in watermanship training to sharpen their maritime operational skills. Additionally, GDF personnel have participated in a range of tactical exercises, including a PHOTOEX and GUNNEX, as well as joint MEDEVAC and Search and Rescue/Man Overboard (SAR/MOB) training alongside the U.S. military, the release said.

Lieutenant Colonel Harold Fraser, the contingent commander, is serving as the Commander of the Combined Task Force. The GDFS Shahoud, which transported some of the troops, is captained by Lieutenant Commander Ronald McIntyre, while Lieutenant Commander Kendrick Rodney serves as the Executive Officer of the ship.

A total of 10 officers and 37 other ranks are representing the GDF at the exercise.