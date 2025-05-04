GFS mum on fires at Double Day Hotel, proprietor’s home

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is yet to issue an official statement regarding the fire which destroyed both the Double Day Hotel and the house of its owner.

All efforts made to contact the Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham for a comment proved futile. Efforts made to contact the Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn for a comment also failed. The two fires occurred on the morning of April 24th and it is most unusual that the GFS has not said anything about them.

The hotel was set on fire moments after the body of 11-year Adriana Younge was found in the swimming pool. The owner’s house which is located several streets away from the hotel was subsequently set on fire. The owner was identified as Bhojnarine Bhola.