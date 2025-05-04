IMF cites fiscal deficit

-Jordan says won’t be closed anytime soon

`The worst part of it all is that we are not saving up and we are using up for consumption and that is where I and a number of experts are concerned. Another impact concern which the IMF rightly identified, is that there are still not sufficient sums to finance the budget deficit you are running’

Former Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, says that government’s current rate of borrowing will not see the fiscal deficit cited recently by the IMF being closed anytime soon.

He added that the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) posture that 13 per cent of Guyana ‘s Natural Resource Fund (NRF) serves as a buffer for shocks is flawed and in context, real analysis will show numbers far less.

Jordan adds that with current spending and borrowing likely to also widen, the very fiscal deficit that the IMF has advised government to work towards closing the gap soon, will not be realised and it should be a cause of concern for citizens.

“Buffer stops are savings over and above what is required for current consumption. If you have US$1 billion in the NRF and the rule provides that 90% will be used for current consumption, be it cash transfer or whatever, the fact remains 90% is used up. The 100 million that is left, that cannot be considered to be buffer, especially when one considers that you are also saving for intergenerational wealth,” Jordan told the Sunday Stabroek in an interview on Wednesday.