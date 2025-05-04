Labour ministry launches probe into fireman’s death

The Ministry of Labour has launched an investigation into the death of 20-year-old firefighter Voshaun Manbodh as an occupational health and safety matter, according to a representative of the ministry.

Manbodh succumbed to injuries sustained during firefighting efforts at the Mae’s Schools blaze in February of this year. According to initial reports, the young fireman was at the building when a wall collapsed on him. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he passed away several days later.

The Ministry’s Occupational Safety and Health Department has begun groundwork on the investigation, which will examine the circumstances leading up to Manbodh’s fatal injuries while on duty. “We are treating this as a workplace fatality and have commenced our investigation to determine if there were any breaches of occupational health and safety standards,” the official told the Sunday Stabroek.

Meanwhile, when contacted, members of Manbodh’s family said they were not aware that an investigation by the Ministry of Labour had begun but expressed their support for the probe. “Anything that helps to bring clarity and improve safety for others, we are in favour of,” a relative stated.

The ministry’s move adds another layer to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the fireman’s death, which has already been the subject of a detailed internal investigation by GPHC following concerns raised by his family.

As previously reported by Stabroek News, the GPHC stated that Manbodh died from secondary complications linked to traumatic injuries, complicated by an underlying chronic illness. The hospital had ordered an independent probe into his care after complaints were made by his family.

The GPHC report found no evidence to support claims that Manbodh had fallen from his hospital bed. Instead, the independent panel concluded that his death resulted from “a complex complication arising from his acute trauma in conjunction with underlying chronic disease,” identifying multiple bleeding ulcers as the cause.

The panel also pointed to systemic gaps in trauma care, interdisciplinary communication, documentation, and discharge procedures, but found no indication of intentional negligence.

In response to the findings, GPHC announced several corrective measures, including mandatory interdisciplinary case reviews for trauma patients, improved escalation protocols, and enhanced training in trauma management best practices.

Manbodh was laid to rest last month. Manbodh was the first fireman in many years to have succumbed following injuries fighting a fire.