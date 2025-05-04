Man found dead in his bus at CJIA

-no foul play suspected

A 52-year-old man was found dead in his bus at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri yesterday.

Regional Commander of Division 4B, Deputy Superintendent Wayne DeHearte said that the dead man has been identified as Afeez Khan, of Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Investigations revealed that Khan spoke to some people at the airport and indicated to them that he wasn’t feeling well. He then left and went into his minibus and sometime after, he was discovered motionless in his vehicle.

DeHearte noted that Khan frequently conducted business with the airport’s handling service. The Commander also disclosed that there were no visible marks on Khan’s body that would indicate foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.