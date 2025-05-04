President to present paper to CARICOM on `evolving definition of media’

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced that he will formally present a paper at the next CARICOM Heads of Government meeting addressing the “evolving definition of media.” Recognizing the rapid transformation of the media landscape, particularly in light of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital platforms, Ali emphasized the urgent need for a regional conversation on how media is defined, regulated, and held accountable in the digital age.

“Although I don’t know how we define the media today, I will be officially presenting to my colleagues in CARICOM at the next meeting a paper that I want to develop on the evolving definition of the media,” the President stated at a brunch he hosted at State House.

Ali said that the traditional understanding of media is no longer sufficient. As societies evolve, so too does the architecture of information dissemination, prompting difficult questions about reach, influence, and ethics in the age of digital media and AI.