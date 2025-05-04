Public Utilities Commission welcomes Starlink in telecoms sector

After opening up the telecommunications sector to stimulate greater competition, innovation and consumer choice with the launch of number portability, enabling mobile and fixed line subscribers to switch service providers while retaining their existing phone numbers, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is welcoming a new entrant into the Guyana market.

In a release yesterday, the PUC announced the entry of Starlink (Guyana) Inc into the telecommunications sector whose presence has been described as “significant milestone” with the expectation that it will bridge the digital divide across the country, and improve access to services, particularly in unserved, underserved and remote areas.