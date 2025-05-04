Wismar businessman shot in the eye by police bullet

Nikkisha Hollingsworth, the wife of Terry Hollingsworth, the businessman who was shot in the eye on Tuesday by police at his home in Wismar, Linden recounted to Stabroek News on Friday, the events that transpired on the night of the incident.

“We have a business in the yard and the house is split in two, I’m on one side of the yard and my husband’s brother is on the other side. My husband left to lock up the shop and then he was talking to his brother and I heard the commotion outside, I went behind a concrete wall because I heard gunshots and then I heard my husband shout to me and my son to stay down because police shooting at our house”, she said.

Nikkisha stated that a group of boys had run into their yard and that she hid under a bed and shortly after heard a gunshot that came from nearby and then her husband screamed out, “the police shoot me in meh eye!” “My husband had peeped out by the door and as soon as he peeped out he was shot in his eye.” Nikkisha disclosed that the gunshot burst the eye and that is the reason why they couldn’t perform the surgery here. After, he was shot, my brother-in law took him to a police vehicle on the corner and they drove away.