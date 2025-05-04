Leaving aside the human tragedy that Adriana Younge’s death represents, the events of the past week have called attention to features and undercurrents in the society independently of what happened. If nothing else they illustrate how much the Freedom House compulsion for controlling every institution in the country has come back to haunt it.

If every public agency in the nation lacks autonomy from political direction, then when one of them fails in the discharge of its mandate the response will usually be a criticism of the government too. Nowhere is that more true than in the case of the Police Force, which in this instance had a major role to play in Adrianna’s story.

Commentary on the politicisation of the Force is not new, and its behaviour on this latest occasion in particular laid bare its astounding incompetence as well as raising suspicions of corruption. So when President Irfaan Ali came to Tuschen, he had no effect on calming the situation because the police are seen as little more than a creature of the government. As a consequence his assurances evoked mostly a reaction of distrust, something which was augmented as the days wore on.

Several writers have called for the reform of the GPF, so people of merit are put in positions of responsibility rather than political appointees. Achieving that is not so easy considering how the Force works in terms of appointments and promotions. It is not impossible, however, although initially it would depend on a revolution in attitude on the part of those who preside over PPP strategy.

As various agencies including this newspaper have been recommending over the years a start could be made with the establishment of a civilian oversight body for the police, although no doubt some would argue it might be difficult to insulate it from political appointments. It might be noted, however, that retired judge William Ramlal and his predecessor both performed admirably as head of the Police Complaints Authority, and while they achieved very little in terms of action emanating from their reports, the reason had nothing to do with them. Retired judges might seem to be the way to go.

In a general sense the government has seen ‘development’ in terms of new roads, roundabouts, school buildings and the like, but all of that has little meaning if systems do not function, institutions are politically undermined and rules are passed but not implemented. It has been reported that public swimming pools are required to have a lifeguard, but the Double Day had no such guard. What monitoring arrangements were in place to ensure that the hotel complied with the rules – or were there none in place? Was it the usual case of issuing regulations and then either not enforcing them, or specifying the means by which they should be enforced? And then there were the non-functioning CCTV cameras: are there any rules with regard to those in an international hotel, especially by a pool?

The President and his government were quick to say that the disturbances beginning in Tuschen had been politically motivated. First let it be said that this is an election year, and with the usual slew of allegations being hurled by both sides tensions are even higher than normal. As such, the government must accept responsibility for its own contribution to this, with the Vice-President’s penchant for calumniating not just the opposition, but also a range of civil society organisations and individuals as raising the temperature unnecessarily.

In a highly politicised atmosphere the egregious police mishandling of Adriana’s case always threatened to develop in ways which would challenge the government’s capacity to manage the situation. And at its earliest stage when the Double Day and the owner’s house were burnt down and looted, it wasn’t managed. The police under their somnolent Commissioner couldn’t even respond effectively to that disorder, thereby allowing it to spread.

It may be that the initial disturbances at Tuschen did not have a direct political connotation, but once the violent protests went countrywide, then new dimensions filtered into the situation. These further actions, whether or not directly politically inspired, were characteristic of a more typical political response in which the government was seen as playing a cover-up role for the police. In our politically obsessed society mistrust abounds, and facts which would be accepted in any more rational community, are suspect here. The truth resides with one or the other political party.

The thing is we have been down this road before, as in 2022 after the police shooting of Quindon Bacchus, when gangs came out after a peaceful procession reached Mon Repos, and trashed and looted the market as well as beating vendors. Commission-er Hicken was not prepared for that development then, and seemingly learnt no lessons from it to apply to Tuschen later.

And then there are the motor-cycle gangs, which some opposition leaders have defended as being victims of underprivilege. They may well be underprivileged, but let us not be naïve about this. Their antecedents go back to the earliest days of the PNC, when they could be called out for a riot. They became associated with bikes even then, but of the push-bike variety. The modern version is motorbikes, but the violence and looting associated with their predecessors are still with us it seems.

Nowadays they will not necessarily be called out by a party, and they probably weren’t at Mon Repos; instead they will be independently attracted by any large-scale peaceful protest. Despite what the government has said, it is possible they were not summoned by any politician following Tuschen either, which is not the same thing as to say some of them were not talking to politically disposed individuals. Whatever the case it is likely their motives were at least partly politically driven, or at any rate that they saw politics as a justification for their actions.

There is one other element which has nothing to do with the original tragedy but which has emerged from it, and that is the fact that Chinese businesses were particularly targeted by the gangs. We are not the only country in the region to have experienced this, there is also a problem in Suriname. It is not possible to go into the background to it here, suffice it to say that the government needs to be aware of a problem which might develop in unforeseen ways in the future.