A compelling lesson for Guyana from Trinidad’s elections

Dear Editor,

The recent general elections in Trinidad and Tobago, culminating in Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s return as Prime Minister, offer a compelling lesson for Guyana as we approach our own electoral crossroads.

Trinidad’s electorate demonstrated that familiarity does not guarantee continued support. Despite the incumbent government’s tenure, voters opted for change, signaling a desire for renewed leadership and direction.

In Guyana, the People’s Progres-sive Party (PPP) often emphasizes the mantra, “You know what you have,” suggesting that the current administration’s known quantity is preferable to the uncertainties of change. However, Trinidad’s experience challenges this notion, illustrating that electorates are willing to embrace change when current governance does not meet their expectations.

As Guyanese citizens, it’s imperative to critically assess our leadership’s performance, policies, and vision for the future. Blind allegiance to the status quo may hinder progress and the realization of our nation’s full potential.

Let us take Trinidad’s recent electoral outcome as a prompt to engage in thoughtful reflection and active participation in our democratic process, ensuring that our choices align with the aspirations we hold for Guyana’s future.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard