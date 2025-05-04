Criminal element seized the opportunity to loot, this was not terrorism

Dear Editor,

The stupidity continues.

Last week Adriana Younge drowned under what was then, and still is, suspicious circumstances. The owner was not so well liked in the specific area and that the community there were all poor Guyanese and not in the best mood, the people in that isolated area were galvanized into action. It came after 48 hours of uncertainty amidst erroneous and probably fabricated releases to the family that the child was seen leaving the premises in a car, and was why the child could not be found anywhere on the premises, etc. This massively further confused the situation only for the body to be found floating in the pool. So quite spontaneously there were violent and destructive reactions by the people of that Tuschen area. And I saw all ethnic groups in the videos which surfaced protesting.

The paragraph above contains the words that “the community there were all poor Guyanese and not in the best mood” which is important. It’s an election year, there have been warnings that the feelings of almost 49% of the people in this country were running very high against the Government, which is considered to be seriously one sided and unfavourable to their ethnic group. A few days before the incident there was an incident in the town of Linden which excited violent reactions from the citizens there. Almost at the same time the United Nations heard a prominent Afro Guyanese outlining what he and his fellow Guyanese are seeing this government doing which is unacceptable to him and his fellow Afro Guyanese, as an unfair and partial management of Guyana’s resources.

Now I have come to the part which prompted me to write this letter. When the spontaneous protests started, there was destruction of property, very sadly, and I want it to be clear that such actions were very extreme and not acceptable, but then under the confusion of the protests which spread to Georgetown, there was looting. When there are opportunities anywhere in the world for it, there is looting, even in the USA during hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, causing blackouts etc. It’s the criminal element seizing the opportunity to take what is not theirs. How in the name of God can such activities be labelled terrorism? My dictionary describes terrorism, as “the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.”

So, I come back to my opening words the stupidity continues, which judge given the situation I just outlined, would agree that whoever was looting under such circumstances is guilty of terrorism? Labelling people, who are protesting, as terrorists is completely unacceptable to me, and I would suggest that it might also be so to any reasonable legal system. To prove terrorism, some organization/s must be identified and proved to be responsible for instigating such acts. In these circumstances, there was none.

Of all the people in this country, I believe that I can make these statements, since at 18 years old in 1963, I was in the Houston back dam with my father outing arson to my family’s cane fields, years later at Versailles [and many from Goed Fortuin village will remember] I spent countless nights, from 1973 to 1992 patrolling the Versailles back dam putting out arson fires, which caused my family to lose millions of dollars over three decades 1963 to 1992. I should add that senior staff patrolling the cultivations for arson are never paid extra for doing so but were still required to do their other work during the day. That these cane fires were caused by political forces then in opposition to the Burnham regime is no longer in question. So, all these blind hypocrites now condemning the wanton destruction of private property by hooligans etc without remembering the past, should just shut up.

But again, as the personal victim of it, I must repeat that destruction to any private property during protests is unacceptable and unlawful, and those responsible must be charged according to the law, but with the right charges. By calling them terrorists they are really without supplying one shred of evidence, labelling the looting political.

Yours faithfully,

Tony Vieira