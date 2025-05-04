If we truly want justice for Adriana we must insist on a professional, science-based investigation

Dear Editor,

The recent and tragic death of Adriana Young in Guyana has stirred not only grief but also a disturbing rush to judgement. While the circumstances of her death warrant a thorough and transparent investigation, the public and media reaction, especially the allegations of “sacrifice” leveled against certain individuals—should deeply alarm any society that values justice and reason.

Within hours of the news breaking, social media platforms were flooded with conspiracy theories, voice notes, and doctored images branding specific people as murderers—without a shred of credible evidence. These posts are not only irresponsible; they are dangerous. They echo the darkest instincts of past events rather than the principles of fairness and due process that should guide us in 2025.

To date, there is no credible evidence in the public domain linking the accused individuals to Adriana Young’s death. Accusations of sorcery, ritualism, or supernatural harm are relics of a bygone era—one we should be striving to rise above, not regress into.

Justice must be rooted in facts, not folklore. Emotional responses are natural, especially in the face of unexplained tragedy. But reviving superstition and targeting vulnerable community members is not only unjust—it is dangerous. If there is evidence in any form of killing someone then let that person/s face the full brunt of the law, not trial by conjecture, hearsay and fabricated and distorted social media post by so called experts.

Consider just a few examples of the disinformation spiralling online: one video shows a person pointing to a “double wall” and speculating that a tunnel must exist, when in fact it’s plainly a 4-to-5-foot gap leading to a washroom. Another shows someone breaking through the walls of a swimming pool looking for an imaginary tunnel. Such acts reveal more about the literacy levels and critical thinking of the accusers than they do about the accused. Then there’s a viral post featuring a self-proclaimed spiritualist claiming to have held a séance with Adriana, in which the child allegedly “told her everything that happened.” This post garnered over 200,000 views—yet again demonstrating that, even in 2025, many people still believe in nonsense over facts.

The digital age has given everyone a voice, but it has also given rumours rocket fuel. In the court of social media, accusation becomes guilt, and virality replaces evidence. Lives are ruined not in trials but in comment sections.

The individuals being accused in this case—without investigation, without context, and without defence—are victims of a modern witch hunt. We must resist this descent into hysteria and demand a proper investigation grounded in forensic evidence, expert analysis, and due process.

If we truly want justice for Adriana Young, we must insist on a professional, science-based investigation, free from the distortions of folklore and the chaos of online and rampaging mobs, who are now dangerously targeting individuals from a particular ethnic group. Emotional reactions are understandable, but surrendering to hysteria will only undermine truth, justice, and the moral fabric of our society.

Sincerely,

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)