We need to put an end to the crises plaguing police force

Dear Editor,

It is with deep concern and growing frustration that I write to highlight the troubling state of the Guyana Police Force, a body that was once meant to serve and protect but has now become a symbol of fear, mistrust, and unchecked corruption in the eyes of many Guyanese citizens.

Over the past few years, the public has witnessed a steady erosion of confidence in our law enforcement institutions, with numerous reports and allegations pointing to the involvement of police officers in the very crimes they are supposed to investigate. From the mysterious disappearance of vital evidence such as cocaine and marijuana seized during operations to questionable investigations that conveniently stall or vanish when high-profile individuals are involved, the pattern is becoming impossible to ignore.

Even more disturbing were revelations involving the very leadership of the police force. Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn has acknowledged that corrupt procurement practices are a significant problem within the force, indicating systemic issues that require urgent attention. We should remember the Commissioner of Police in a statement in the matter relating to Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus admitted to receiving $8.5 million from the owner of Sheriff group of companies to finance the wedding of fellow officer Brutus. The statement further indicated that there is a stakeholders’ group that the top cop uses to fund occasions for other senior offices as a form of motivation. Motivation for what exactly? At this juncture, we must also ask who are the persons/business that are part of this stakeholders’ group. This blatant crossing of ethical lines not only raises serious questions about the integrity of those at the helm but also casts a long shadow over every single operation carried out under their command. What kind of example does this set for junior ranks? How can the public believe in fair and impartial justice when those in charge openly engage in questionable financial entanglements with individuals who may very well find themselves under the scrutiny of the law?

The culture of cover-ups, collusion, and compromise has done irreparable damage to the social contract between the police and the people of Guyana. Citizens no longer feel safe reporting crimes, fearing retaliation or inaction. Families of victims are left in the dark, with little hope of justice. Honest officers within the force are demoralized and silenced, while those who play by the rules of corruption rise swiftly through the ranks.

If this trajectory continues, the Guyana Police Force risks becoming not just ineffective, but dangerous to the very society it is sworn to serve. We need accountability, transparency, and urgent reform. We need independent oversight, a full investigation into the financial dealings of police leadership, and most importantly, we need the political will to restore the rule of law in this country. We need to put an end to the crisis of Corruption, Cover-ups, Collusion, Compromise and Complicity that plagues the Guyana Police Force.

The people of Guyana deserve better. Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done.

Regards

Clayon F. Halley