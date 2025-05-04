Fashion panel:

PhotosFashion panel:By Stabroek News May 4, 2025 Several workshops focusing on the creative sector got underway on Friday at the Origins Fashion Festival. The opening session, themed “Breaking Barriers: Overcoming Challenges in Guyana’s Creative Industry,” featured industry leaders including Keisha Edwards, Randy Madray, Sade Burrowes, Drew Thoven and Melicia Partab, a release from the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Culture said. (Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Culture photo)Comments
Comments