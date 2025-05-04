Back Circle B, Bent Street A, Laing Avenue win on opening night

‘Settlement of all Arguments’ Street-ball

Defending champion Back Circle B, Bent Street A, Laing Avenue, and Family recorded contrasting wins when the ‘Settlement of all Arguments’ Street-ball Championship commenced on Friday evening.

Witnessed by a sizable crowd who braved the elements at the Back Circle Tarmac, the holders began the defence of their title in the perfect manner with a 3-1 thrashing of Genesis.

In similar fashion, perennial underachievers Bent Street A, made light work of newcomer Thomas Street Ballers, winning by a 3-1 score.

Meanwhile, Laing Avenue overcame North Ruimveldt 2-1, while Family of Mocha battled past Stevedore Ballers by the identical score.