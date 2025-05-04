Guyana makes it two in two with dominant win over Windward Islands

The CWI Women’s T20 Blaze saw Guyana continue their strong start to the tournament, cruising to a seven-wicket victory over the Windward Islands in a rain-affected clash at Trinidad and Tobago yesterday. The win marked Guyana’s second consecutive triumph in as many games, reinforcing their credentials as early contenders.
After winning the toss, Guyana opted to bowl first, a decision that quickly paid dividends. The Windward Islands struggled to find momentum, managing just 61 for 9 in a truncated 13-over innings. Openers Nerissa Crafton (14 off 21 balls) and Japhina Joseph (17 off 23 balls) offered brief resistance but lacked substantial support from the middle and lower order.