Mayers, Holder’s Islamabad United stumble again in two-wicket loss to Gladiators

(SportsMax) It is often said, when it rains, it pours, and for Islamabad United, the clouds of misfortune seem firmly parked overhead. The three-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions slipped to their third consecutive defeat yesterday, this time beaten by two wickets in a nerve-jangling contest against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Despite spirited performances from West Indies all-rounders Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder, Islamabad’s woes continued, their once-dominant form now reduced to a concerning slide that has seen them tumble from the top of the table to second place.

Scores: Islamabad United 157-9 (20 overs); Quetta Gladiators 159-8 (19.5 overs)

Mayers and Sahibzada Farhan gave United a promising start, as they put on 58 runs for the opening wicket. Mayers’ typically aggressive knock—22 off 17 balls with three fours and a six—was cut short when he misread a turning delivery from Abrar Ahmed and was bowled attempting a wild heave over midwicket.

From there, the innings unraveled as Faheem Ashraf tore through Islamabad United’s middle order with a searing spell to grab 4-25. His victims included key figures Colin Munro (nine), captain Salman Agha (zero), Andries Gous (eight), and Mohammad Shahzad (zero), as Islamabad United plummeted to 91-6 in the 13th over.

Farhan’s bright 24-ball 39, which featured two fours and four sixes, was also ended in the chaos, bowled by Saud Shakeel. Brief resistance came in the form of Mohammad Nawaz, who fell just shy of a deserved half-century. His 49 from 34 balls, featuring one four and five sixes, helped Islamabad limp to a respectable total. Holder’s unbeaten 14 off 11 balls, punctuated with two boundaries, also added crucial late runs.

But defending the modest total would require more than isolated brilliance—and Islamabad’s bowlers nearly made it happen.

This, as the Gladiator’s chase got off to a jittery start. Saud Shakeel (seven) and Finn Allen (20) were removed in quick succession by Salman Irshad and Naseem Shah, leaving the Gladiators tottering at 28-2. Then came a stabilizing partnership between Rilee Rossouw (27) and Hasan Nawaz, who put together 52 valuable runs for the third wicket.

Even as Rossouw fell to a run out and Islamabad took control with the wickets of Mark Chapman (two), Haseebullah Khan (seven), Faheem Ashraf (six), and Kyle Jamiesonson (three), the cool-headed Nawaz kept the Gladiators in the hunt.

Nawaz stood tall with a match-winning knock of 64 not out off 41 balls, laced with two boundaries and four sixes. Despite losing Mohammad Wasim (16) near the end, Nawaz guided his team home with just a ball to spare.

Shah and Irshad, with 2-31 apiece, were the standouts in United’s bowling unit, while Holder claimed 1-40 and Mayers went wicketless in his lone over.

The result means Islamabad—who had surged to five straight wins at the start of the season—have now suffered three defeats in a row, slipping to second on 10 points, leapfrogged by the Gladiators, who now hold pole position with 11 points.