T&T women outspin reigning champs Jamaica in T20 Blaze victory

(ESPN) On a pitch where runs were as rare as sunshine in a storm, Trinidad and Tobago Women utilised their spin dominance to claim a second consecutive win in the Women’s T20 Blaze, as they toppled reigning champions Jamaica by five wickets in a low-scoring encounter at the Arnos Vale Ground on Saturday.

The match was a throwback to the days when bowlers dictated terms. Leading the charge for Trinidad and Tobago was the brilliant Steffie Soogrim, whose devastating spell of four for two from four overs, including two maidens, dismantled a Jamaican batting lineup that never found its footing. She was supported superbly by Shalini Samaroo, who grabbed two for eight as the defending champions hobbled to a paltry 65-9 from their allotted 20 overs.

Scores: Jamaica Women 65-9 (20 overs); Trinidad and Tobago Women 66-5 (19.2 overs)

After electing to bat first, Jamaica’s decision backfired spectacularly on a sluggish surface that offered plenty of grip and turn. Chinelle Henry (18) and Keneshia Ferron (16) were the only batters to reach double figures, as wickets fell in clusters and partnerships proved elusive. Despite the modest total, the contest was anything but straightforward. Chasing 66 for victory, Trinidad and Tobago found themselves in a precarious position at 48-5, as Jamaica’s bowlers—led by the fiery Chinelle Henry and wily Jodian Morgan—fought tooth and nail to defend their meagre total. Henry ripped through the top order with three for eight, removing Rachel Vincent (zero), Djenaba Joseph (one), and Samara Ramnath (five), while Morgan bagged two for 13, including the key wicket of captain Anisa Mohammed (18). Mohammed’s knock—though brief—was notable for being the only one in the innings to include a boundary, and that underlined the tough batting conditions.

With wickets tumbling and nerves fraying, it fell to Britney Cooper to steady the ship. Her measured, unbeaten 30 off 50 balls anchored the chase and guided her team home with just four deliveries to spare.