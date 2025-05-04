Another top game: Kasparov vs Topalov

Mankind has been enjoying chess for well over a thousand years. Billions of games have been contested. For experts to search through millions of games and identify the finest among them, of course with the assistance of modern technology, is a herculean task. These games involve the most amazing ideas imaginable, the superb sacrifices, elaborate schemes and fanciful positional play.

Today the column presents Russian grandmaster Garry Kasparov vs Bulgarian grandmaster Veselin Topalov. Kasparov has many brilliancies to his credit despite losing a match to the computer Deep Blue in 1997. However, his clash with Topalov is considered his undisputed masterpiece.