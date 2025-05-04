In remembrance of a beautiful soul, gone too soon

We all need some therapy.

Shock. Disbelief. Outrage.

Anger. Pain.

Heartbreak. Sorrow. Fear.

Grief.

The horrific events of April 23 and April 24, will never be undone in my psyche. What kind of human being does as was done to 11-year-old Adriana Younge? There is so much we do not yet know. And what kind of human being disregards the pleas of concerned family regarding the disappearance of their loved one and fails to utilise their authority and be emboldened by the public trust bestowed upon them, now shattered, to do the utmost to locate the missing child? Nothing has been making sense about the systems that failed and thus allowed a life that could have been saved to not be saved. Nothing about this has been making sense since Thursday morning.

Trust for the safety and security of the populace, especially our vulnerable, was already waning, but now, where are we? We need truth. We need fairness. We need accountability. And we need justice! We need perpetrators, especially of crimes against our children, to be held accountable. It’s a fair ask. And we all need therapy.