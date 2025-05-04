Faith and family bolster veteran broadcaster Michella Abraham-Ali

Broadcaster, administrator and a volunteer/ church activist Michella Abraham-Ali, 43, just marked 25 years in radio broadcast and was honoured by the Guyana Press Asso-ciation (GPA) with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which she did not expect given that she is not a member of the GPA and she does not see herself as a journalist but rather, a broadcaster.

“I was surprised and humbled when I received that invitation to be recognised. The press for me entails print media, hard news, investigative journalism and such like. What I have been doing over the years was for radio and radio programming. I present the news produced by the newsroom. I am a broadcaster, notwithstanding there are multimedia journalists,” Abraham-Ali told Sunday Stabroek in a recent interview.

“I have been given a lifetime award from the GPA but that does not mean I am perfect and will not make mistakes in the future. After 25 years in the business, if I am told I must do an event next week, I spend time researching, refining my script two times, three times or more especially if it is an area I am not familiar with. I also turn to some professionals in the legal or health or other areas who I would like to acknowledge, they know themselves, time and again for guidance.”