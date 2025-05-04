Groundwork laid for revitalising masquerade

By Telesha Ramnarine

In a determined effort to breathe new life into one of Guyana’s oldest and most vibrant cultural expressions, Merundoi Inc, in collaboration with UNESCO, recently convened a two-day symposium focused on the revitalisation of the masquerade tradition.

Held under the guidance of consultant Vibert Cambridge — a cultural activist and an active member of the Guyana Cultural Association of New York — the event sought to address what UNESCO has described as a tradition in “urgent need of safeguarding.”

The presence of attendees intent on safeguarding this endangered cultural heritage, including Teni Housty, Vidyaratha Kissoon, Russell Lancaster, and Merundoi’s Executive Director Margaret Lawrence, among others, signalled a turning point for the future of masquerade in Guyana. The sessions were as much about reflection as they were about action, leading to the formation of an interim steering committee tasked with establishing the Guyana Masquerade Association.