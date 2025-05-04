Kenyon siblings win 2025 Rupununi Rodeo king and queen titles

The dust has finally settled at the Triple R Rodeo Ground, but the cheers still echo; the Rupununi Ranchers’ Rodeo 2025 wrapped up a weekend of thrilling contests, vibrant pageantry, and community celebration. At the heart of it all stood a dynamic duo, Kimberly and Judah Kenyon of Saddle Mountain Ranch, newly crowned GBTI Rupununi Ranchers’ Rodeo Queen and King 2025.

With grit and grace, the Kenyon siblings dominated the arena, much to the delight of an energetic crowd. The reigning Rodeo Queen 2024, Kimberly Kenyon didn’t just defend her title, she redefined it. With a powerful 1st Place finish in the Bareback Bronco, a fearless 2nd in Bull Riding, and a fast-paced 2nd in Barrel Racing, Kimberly earned a consecutive crown and cemented her status as one of the finest cowgirls in Rupununi history.

Her brother, Judah Kenyon, was just as formidable in the men’s events. With a commanding 1st Place in Bareback Bronco, 2nd in Calf Roping, and 2nd in Barrel Racing, Judah claimed the title of GBTI Rodeo King 2025. Already a two-time titleholder from 2016 and 2018, Judah’s triumphant return showcased not only his enduring skill but the legacy of the Kenyon family, whose patriarch, Tommy Kenyon, was among the earliest crowned Rodeo Kings in the region.