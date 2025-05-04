Leguan’s Canefield Beach hosted first big event for Easter

By Telesha Ramnarine

For the first time ever, residents of Leguan Island in the Essequibo River had a place to call their own for Easter, as hundreds flocked to the newly developed Canefield Beach. Once obscured by thick shrubbery and largely forgotten by locals, the beach has blossomed into a popular recreational spot, thus improving the landscape and tourism potential of the island.

Located at an area called Okum/Retrieve, where a rip rap sea defence structure has been completed, Canefield Beach features a walkway, lights, washrooms, seating accommodation, and steps that lead down into the water so that visitors do not have to climb over the rocks.

“The beach has a lot of potential and can make Leguan a great tourist attraction. Future plans for it are in the making,” Fajina Khan, a beach committee member, told Stabroek Weekend recently. “This year, I think the beach, our beach, made Easter more exciting for the residents since they had a unique and beautiful place of their own to go. The beach catered for the entire island and we even had persons from Wakenaam and the West Coast spending Easter with us at the beach.”