LUCAS STOCK INDEX (LSI)

The Lucas Stock Index rose 0.018 percent on the sale of 32,408 shares during the final period of trading in April 2025. Seven stocks traded with two Climbers and two Tumblers having an impact on the market value. The Climbers caused the market to gain about G$139M in value.

The stock price of Sterling Products Limite (SPL) rose 0.802 percent on the sale of 617 shares while the stock price of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) fell 0.168 percent on the sale of 182 shares.

In contrast, the stock price of Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) fell 0.059 percent on the sale of 145 shares while the stock price of Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) fell 0.032 percent on the sale of 60 shares.

In the meanwhile, the stock price of Caribbean Container Inc (CCI), Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and Republic Bank Limited (RBL) remained unchanged on the sale of 128; 30,749 and 527 shares respectively.

The LSI closed at 1,362.286.