Miss Linden Queen of Hearts Shenia Mentis plans to use platform to uplift youth

By Telesha Ramnarine

Seventeen-year-old Shenia Mentis has won the Miss Linden Queen of Hearts pageant and she plans to use her platform to uplift youth in her community and honour unsung heroes.

Mentis has emerged as a standout voice in the local pageant scene, not only for her poise and performance but for her powerful message of youth empowerment and social justice. This marks her second pageant, following her debut in the Miss Fabulous Teen competition held in Linden. Describing herself as “a very small girl with a very big voice,” Mentis said her interest in pageantry was sparked by the opportunity it provided for her to express herself and use her platform to create meaningful change.

“As a youth advocate, I was excited to have a platform that allows me to use my voice to give recognition to people who deserve it,” she shared. This year, contestants were tasked with spotlighting unsung heroes in the community, and Mentis was given Egbert Benjamin — the first mayor of Linden — as her focus. “He was a very industrious man, he advocated a lot, did a lot of work with the disability community, built up the schools, fixed the roads, he poured a lot into Linden,” Mentis shared with Stabroek Weekend.