Corned Beef: Spread It!

Have you ever made and eaten Corned Beef Spread? I hadn’t, until a few days ago.

Corned beef and biscuits are an age-old combination in Barbados, made popular by the rum shops that dot the island. It’s one of the cutters that shop owners serve up to their customers. Salty, meaty, and tasty, the can of corned beef is opened and plumped onto a plate with crisp Eclipse biscuits on the side to dip into the corned beef. Over time, some shop owners would mix the corned beef with hot pepper sauce, while others would also include finely chopped onions. It’s not fancy food but it’s darn delicious and it is really there to help absorb the alcohol (lol).

The stocking and availability of canned food is a necessity, not a luxury, in places where weather systems such as hurricanes are an annual seasonal phenomenon that stretches for months. Each year we replenish our stocks in preparation for hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. Outside of the season, the use of canned foods is very much a part of everyday eating whether for lunch, breakfast, dinner or snacking.