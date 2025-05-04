Sometimes parenting is just doing the very best we can

“It is a battle I go through every day. Sometimes I don’t want to fight and other times like I don’t have a choice. It is not anything I envisioned and I always thought I would just not make any mistakes and they would turn out good.

“But now it is like I don’t know what to do many days and that is the hardest thing I ever had to endure.”

The words of a single mother of three sons. They all have different fathers and while she is officially hooked to the father of her last son, they are separated and so she is raising them almost on her own with some financial support from the fathers.

“I know people always say that boys need their fathers and I never really kept my boys away from their fathers. But of course most times they are with me … when they were younger it was okay but now they are teenagers and is like I don’t know what to do,” she said.