5,000 body cameras handed over to police

President Irfaan Ali handed today over 5,000 new body cameras to the Guyana Police Force as part of the Government’s efforts to modernise police operations.

The President said the cameras will boost transparency and accountability, promote traceability, and enhance service delivery.

A release from the Office of the President said that the cameras are dustproof and waterproof up to six feet, with a storage capacity of 256 gigabytes. They can be used for up to ten hours with extended battery packs. They will be integrated into the Police Force’s national security network via Wi-Fi, LTE, and 4G cellular connections, ensuring real-time access and data transmission.