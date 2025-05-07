Fragile masculinity behind gender-based violence

The cries of domestic violence echo throughout our media as well as our world. One then needs to stop, ask and make the inference that it is the crisis of masculinity that sits at the helm of our struggles. A crisis that is rooted in cowardice, delusion and a fundamental failure of moral leadership among its men.

Let us dispense the niceties. Gender based violence is a male-made problem. Some may argue the complexities but the statistics would show that the majority of rapes, beatings, murders and psychological assaults inflicted upon women in this country are carried out by men. As a man myself, I am deeply saddened that this is our truth. No matter, the strength of the few can seek to guide and change the masses.