Attorney to provide update on Adriana’s case today

Attorney Dexter Todd last evening confirmed to Stabroek News that he will provide an update today on Adriana Younge’s case.

The funeral for 11-year-old Adriana was abruptly postponed by her family on Monday, citing no specific reason. The decision comes amid heightened security concerns and ongoing legal developments. A new date for the funeral has not yet been announced.

The deferral follows widespread unrest, including looting and public disorder, that erupted two Mondays ago after the release of Adriana’s autopsy results. In response to growing security fears, members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were deployed to West Demerara and the East Bank of Essequibo. Diplomats from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union have also issued calls for calm.

In the legal proceedings, Dexter Todd has been named lead counsel in the case. It remains unclear whether Darren Wade, who initially represented the family, continues to be involved.

Speaking to Stabroek News on Monday, Todd confirmed his new role and emphasised that his immediate focus is on understanding the full scope of the case. “I was requested by the family and I have accepted,” he said. “I don’t know yet what is the step going forward because I am in a phase now of asking everyone who is more involved in the case to basically give me some form of support and any documentation that they will have… because I have to assess clearly the case, to assess what were the difficulties and then give advice. I am not going to operate without that type of information.”

Todd further clarified that he has not yet seen the autopsy report, stating, “I have not read that. I don’t have a copy of that. I intend to make contact with Darren Wade to see if he has a copy. If he does not, I intend to write to the Crime Chief and speak with the Commissioner of Police and ask for a copy.”

When asked about the possibility of the autopsy report being made public, Todd responded cautiously. “At this stage, I will have to look at all legal applications in relation to disclosing that… Remember this is a police case and not everything should be in the public. You want to preserve the integrity of the investigation… My approach to this topic is quite different because I have to always balance not only the present operation of the case but the case going forward in court. That would be the most responsible action to be taken.”

The family had been attempting to recruit the services of a Trinidadian pathologist for a second autopsy. However, that has not materialized. A new autopsy was sought despite the fact that three international pathologists – including one selected by the family – arrived at the conclusion that Adriana had died by drowning.