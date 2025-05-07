‘Because We Care’ cash share-out to begin May 12 in regions 7 and 9

The distribution of the government’s Because We Care cash grant, valued at $55,000 per student, will begin on May 12 in Regions Seven and Nine.

This was announced by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand during the launch of the Ministry’s Arrival Day Village yesterday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

The cash grant includes a $50,000 Because We Care grant and a $5,000 school uniform and supplies allowance. Manickchand stated that the distribution will continue in other regions over the following weeks.

“And the following week, we will begin in Regions Two and Five. And every other region will follow thereafter,” the Minister said, adding that the detailed distribution schedule will be made available soon.

A total of $11 billion has been allocated in the 2025 national budget to support the grant distribution to approximately 205,000 children enrolled in public and private schools across Guyana.

The Education Minister reminded that the list of eligible students was compiled using official school registers submitted by teachers and verified by the regional education departments.

The increased grant is part of the government’s broader efforts to provide financial relief to families and support educational advancement. It is expected to help parents and guardians better prepare their children for the upcoming school term by easing the cost of school supplies and essentials.

Since its reintroduction in 2020—following its suspension under the previous administration—the Because We Care cash grant has steadily increased.

Tuesday’s announcement was made during the opening of the Ministry’s two-day Arrival Day Village, which celebrates Guyana’s ethnic and cultural diversity. The event showcases the traditions of the country’s six ethnic groups and is specially curated for students in Grades Four, Five, and Six.