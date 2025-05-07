Chinese businesses resume operations with heightened security

Chinese-owned businesses across Georgetown have begun reopening following last week’s fiery unrest and looting, but many are doing so under tight security and with a lingering sense of unease.

Stabroek News visited several of these establishments yesterday and observed that while many have resumed operations, caution prevails. Enhanced security measures are now in place, including reinforced grilles, an increased presence of security personnel, and stricter entry protocols.

The Chinese business community bore the brunt of the disturbances that began on Monday, April 28, and continued in the days that followed. The unrest sparked by public outrage over the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge led to widespread closures, looting, and arson, dealing a significant blow to many businesses during what could have been profitable days.