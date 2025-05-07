Gov’t hands over 5,000 advanced cameras to GPF

-underlines transparency

In keeping with government’s vision for a modern, service-oriented police force empowered by technology, the Guyana Police Force was yesterday given 5,000 advanced body cameras that are expected to help police officers be more accountable and build public trust.

The cameras were handed over to Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken by President Irfaan Ali at an official ceremony at the State House in Georgetown. Also in attendance were Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally; Deputy Police Commissioner (Administration) Ravindradat Budhram; Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner, Mahendra Singh; along with technical service officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), a Ministry of Home Affairs release stated.

Describing the event as “simple but significant,” Ali spoke of the government’s vision for a modern, service-oriented police force empowered by technology.

“We want the Guyana Police Force to be a service-oriented organisation… A big part of improving service delivery is monitoring and evaluation, transparency and accountability… giving our police officers the tools to make their job easier, the tool that would allow them also to hold people accountable for their actions.”

He also emphasised the importance of traceability in both police and civilian conduct. “There is absolutely no excuse whatsoever for the Guyana Police Force, for our men and women in the field not being equipped with these cameras when conducting their duties and responsibilities.”

The President told the gathering that the rollout is part of a larger effort to integrate technology across law enforcement. “Today, we are implementing a series of cameras that help us not only measure speed but identify traffic violations… all roadways within the coming year will be equipped with those cameras and a full backup system that limits human interference.”

An operative from the GDF provided technical insight into the new devices, highlighting the specifications and operational capabilities of the body cameras.

“These are rugged cameras, which means they’re dust and waterproof up to six feet,” he noted. “They’re able to link with Wi-Fi networks as well as stream over LTE and 4G cellular networks. They can be used for five hours with the native battery and up to 10 hours with the extended battery, with a storage capacity of up to 256 gigabytes.”

He also noted that the cameras can be mounted on the officers’ uniforms or in vehicles, and they will integrate seamlessly with the existing national surveillance system,” he added.

Meanwhile, Benn, praised the move as a critical component in rebuilding public trust and professionalising the police force. “We are aware that even where there may be deficiencies or human failures, the question of technology brings certitude in delivering service. It helps build the trust and confidence that our citizens expect in respect of the work that we do in improving the lives and protection of the people of this country.”

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening law enforcement capacity while remaining accountable to the people.

And Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken thanked the President for the significant investment and pledged the force’s continued commitment to public service reform.

President Ali stated that he was pleased that his government was able to make this investment and pledged to continue to work with the Guyana Police Force in building capacity and capability. “We will continue to work with the Guyana Police Force in building capacity and capability. “We have to work in a holistic way, in which the entire ecosystem is managed, upgraded, reformed, to the benefit of the people of our country.”

According to release, the deployment of the 5,000 body cameras is part of a suite of security reforms and digital modernisation efforts being undertaken by the Govern-ment of Guyana. Additional measures include roadside surveillance, mobile command units, and expanded training programs to align police practices with international standards of transparency and professionalism.

The police force has come in for major criticism over the probe into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge. It issued erroneous information about her whereabouts which inflamed tensions and raised doubts about its intentions.