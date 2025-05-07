West Berbice duo charged with terrorism

Two West Berbice residents were refused bail and remanded to prison yesterday, following charges of terrorism for acts which allegedly occurred in Region Five (Mahaica/West Berbice).
They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.
The duo, 27-year-old Jamal Johnson, a construction worker, and 36-year-old Felicia Ceres, a domestic assistant, both from Plantation Ross, West Coast Berbice, appeared yesterday before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court.
Police Prosecutor, Ser-geant Garfield Edwards, told