Guyana News

West Berbice duo charged with terrorism

By

Two West Berbice residents were refused bail and  remanded to prison yesterday, following charges  of terrorism for acts which allegedly occurred in Region Five (Mahaica/West Berbice). 

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The duo, 27-year-old Jamal Johnson, a construction worker, and 36-year-old Felicia Ceres, a domestic assistant, both from Plantation Ross, West Coast Berbice, appeared yesterday  before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court.

Police Prosecutor, Ser-geant Garfield Edwards, told

Trending