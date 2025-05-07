Guyana won’t change, go with the flow

Dear Editor,

Stop wasting your time and energy trying to change Guyana. It won’t change. All you’ll get in return is stress, frustration, and rising blood pressure.

Living here is hard—even for those born and raised in this country. The only way to survive, let alone be happy, is to go with the flow. If you fight the system, you’ll burn out. You’ll grow bitter. And eventually, you’ll want to leave.

For the sake of your peace of mind, your sanity, and your health: stop trying to fix what won’t be fixed.

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Pantlitz