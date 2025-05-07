Dear Editor,

Am I alone, even from afar, at the frankly nauseating sight of a part of the Guyanese political class circling like carrion crows around the body of Adriana Younge? Three respected pathologists have now certified her dead by drowning. Tout court. The only questions are how and why that tragedy happened. Please could the political birds of prey leave those enquiries till after the family have buried their daughter in peace and been allowed to properly grieve? Anything else smacks of posturing, political opportunism and playing to the gallery.

Do please be decent human beings and desist.

Yours,

John Mair