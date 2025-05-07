Trinidad’s boom-bust economy is another cautionary tale for Guyana

Dear Editor,

Keith Bernard wrote recently in SN (May 4, 2025), `A compelling lesson for Guyana from Trinidad’s elections’, a compliment to the Trinidad democratic process with an unpleasant reminder that all governments have “expiry dates”. Please let me add that another compelling lesson for Guyana comes from Trinidad’s boom-bust economy. Here is a summary profile of the country’s current state:

● Trinidad has become increasingly

dependent on oil and gas (80% of

goods exports are hydrocarbons).

● Offshore gas would run out with

in the next decade, meanwhile oil

is almost exhausted (production

of about 50,000 barrels a day).

● The HSF (Heritage and

Stabilisation Fund) is slightly

over US$6 billion, 20% of GDP.

● The economy contracted by

almost 20% between 2015 and

2021 (per capita income falling).

Subsequent growth has been

anaemic.

● Violent, gun-related crime has reached such an epidemic level that Keith Rowley, former Prime Minister, declared it a “public health emergency”. Not a coincidence when the economy is sick.

A BBC report (https://www.bbc.com/ news/articles/cx284988058o) noted that the new PM, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, “promised to raise wages for public sector workers who have been struggling to meet rising costs of living, and she addressed the issue again after the governing party had conceded defeat.” The puzzle is whether Trinidad and Tobago can afford large nation-wide wage increases in the absence of increased worker productivity that may cause the real exchange rate to appreciate. As Trinidad has a de facto US$ peg, the appreciation undermines non-energy export manufacturing while it encourages imports.

The HSF is a just US$6 billion, adequate to help the country weather weaker oil prices (now under $60/barrel and falling), but would likely be insufficient for a lengthy period of lower prices and for maintaining the US$ peg. The HSF could have been two-fold had Trinidad followed the IMF’s repeated warnings about fuel subsidies, pro-cyclical government spending, and the need for multi-year budgeting.

How did Trinidad, an economy that was the envy of the Caribbean, come to this? It’s a long story of a resource boom (in this case, oil and gas) negatively impacting other sectors of the economy — it’s called Dutch Disease. But Trinidad can overcome the illness with a powerful vaccine — a new economic playbook that involves large investments in the non-petroleum sector; halting the brain drain; technology adoption; building innovation capabilities; attracting and retaining talent for complex manufacturing, to list a few. Meanwhile, Trinidad must find ways to earn foreign exchange whilst petroleum is in relative decline and whilst the retooling is underway. Therefore, increasing remittances from the Trinidad diaspora will be vital, as would be tourism. The latter will go nowhere, however, if the crime rate stays high.

All of this means Trinidad faces a tough decade or more for the retooling to bear fruit. It faces some painful political economy trade-offs between growth and distribution as it follows this new playbook. The choices will test the strength of the country’s democracy and the people’s patience.

Who in Guyana right now would wish to go through these changes 20-25 years from now? So, it behooves policymakers to learn from Trinidad — the old Trinidad of the last 25 years and a new Trinidad that must reinvent itself without petroleum.

Sincerely,

Terence M. Yhip