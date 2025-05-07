Gold is Money, Stabroek Ballers A, Festival City tally contrasting wins

‘Settlement of all Arguments’ Street-ball

Gold is Money, Stabroek Ballerz A, Festival City and Ballerz Empire were among the winners when the ‘Settlement of all Arguments’ Street-ball Championship continued on Monday night at the Back Circle Tarmac.

Gold is Money squeaked past Unity Ballerz 1-0. On the other hand, Stabroek Ballerz A crushed Bent Street B 3-0. Similarly, Festival City dismissed Spaniards 2-0, while Ballerz Empire dismantled Lodge All-Stars 3-1.

Also, MJ Ballerz disarmed Gunners 2-0, while Team RV and Sophia B played to a 1-1 stalemate.

The event, which continues today at the same venue, features 32 teams divided into eight groups of four competing in an initial group stage format.

Upon the conclusion of the group stage, the top two finishers from each segment will advance to the elimination segment.