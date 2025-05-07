Guyana men’s basketball team slated to tour French Guiana

Guyana’s senior men’s basketball team will tour French Guiana from May 21st to 26th as part of the South American department’s ‘Guyana Day’ celebrations.

This was confirmed by a press release from the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF), which welcomed the opportunity to compete against the French territory, which doesn’t participate as a nation in the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) events.

The team, which will be led by head coach Adrian Hooper, features newcomer Anish Ramlall of St. Cloud State University. The other members of the team are Stanton Rose Jr. (Untouchables), Harold Adams (Royals), Orlan Glasgow (Royals), Jermaine Slater (Kobras), Zian Gray (Eagles), Travis Belgrave (Eagles), Nikkoloi Smith (Ravens), Shamar Huntley (Ravens), Denzil Ross (Eagles), Dominic Vincente (Ravens) and Domair Gladstone (Untouchables). Marlon Rodriguez will serve as the assistant coach.