Sports

Parris hits 85 not out as Pelicans secure seven-wicket win over Guyana Rainforest Rangers

The Barbados Pelicans now have three wins in five games in the inaugural West Indies Breakout League after a seven-wicket win over the Guyana Rainforest Rangers at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday.
The Barbados Pelicans now have three wins in five games in the inaugural West Indies Breakout League after a seven-wicket win over the Guyana Rainforest Rangers at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday.
By

(SportsMax)- The Barbados Pelicans now have three wins in five games in the inaugural West Indies Breakout League after a seven-wicket win over the Guyana Rainforest Rangers at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday.

The Rainforest Rangers posted 153-6 from their 20 overs after winning the toss thanks to 69 off 61 balls from Kevlon Anderson and 43* off 25 balls from Quentin Sampson.

Anderson his six fours and a six in his patient knock while Sampson his four fours and a pair of sixes in his innings. Kadeem Alleyne picked up 2-19 from his four overs for the Pelicans.

Barbados then needed only 16.2 overs to reach 156-3 and secure victory. Shaqkere Parris led the way with 85* off 46 balls including five fours and seven sixes while Alleyne and Kevin Wickham chipped in with 24 off 13 balls and 23 off 30 balls, respectively.

Trending