Parris hits 85 not out as Pelicans secure seven-wicket win over Guyana Rainforest Rangers

(SportsMax)- The Barbados Pelicans now have three wins in five games in the inaugural West Indies Breakout League after a seven-wicket win over the Guyana Rainforest Rangers at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday.

The Rainforest Rangers posted 153-6 from their 20 overs after winning the toss thanks to 69 off 61 balls from Kevlon Anderson and 43* off 25 balls from Quentin Sampson.

Anderson his six fours and a six in his patient knock while Sampson his four fours and a pair of sixes in his innings. Kadeem Alleyne picked up 2-19 from his four overs for the Pelicans.

Barbados then needed only 16.2 overs to reach 156-3 and secure victory. Shaqkere Parris led the way with 85* off 46 balls including five fours and seven sixes while Alleyne and Kevin Wickham chipped in with 24 off 13 balls and 23 off 30 balls, respectively.