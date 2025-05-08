Armed bandits rob Corentyne Chinese supermarket, customers

-stolen car recovered

A Chinese supermarket at Number 66 Village, Corentyne, was robbed on Tuesday by armed gunmen who escaped with cash, jewellery and a car.

No major injuries were reported.

According to Commander Regional Police Division #6, Assistant Commis-sioner Shivpersaud Bacchus, on Tuesday at 19.20 hours, ranks responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Golden Spring Chinese Supermarket, owned by Zing Hong, at Number 66 Village, Corentyne.

Although the police responded in a timely manner, when they arrived at the scene, seven persons including the owner had been robbed of cash, jewellery and a motor vehicle.

Acting on intelligence received, investigators went to the Number 68 Village backlands, where the stolen automobile was recovered. Police are currently pursuing other leads, in an attempt to successfully apprehend the perpetrators.