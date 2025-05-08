Charges re-read to clerk over million-dollar theft from Roti Hut

Eighteen-year-old Serena Samuels appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore charged with larceny of over $1 million from her employer.

It is alleged that at Sheriff Street, George-town, Samuels stole a total of $1,366,840 from her employer, Beacon Roti over a period of 11 days from March 14, 2024 to April 02, 2024.

The prosecutor told the court that the previous charges made out against her had been withdrawn. These charges had been read on November 8, 2024