Dispute erupts in Lake Capoey over Azruddin Mohamed visit

A public disagreement has erupted in Lake Capoey, Region Two, following a recent visit by businessman Azruddin Mohamed, with Toshao Wendy Francis alleging disrespect and a breach of protocol, while residents, business operators, and Mohamed himself have pushed back, accusing the village leader of misinformation and political deception.

In a strongly worded statement released after the visit, Toshao Francis claimed Mohamed disrespected the village council and violated the Amerindian Act by entering the community without official notice or permission.

“Mr. Mohamed came into my village without informing me or the council. He brought three or four boats of people most of whom were not from Capoey and did not even have anything meaningful to say to our residents,” the Toshao said, expressing frustration and calling for Mohamed to be barred from returning. “He breached the Amerindian Act… he is supposed to send a letter to the village council.”

Meanwhile, a joint statement issued by several Capoey residents, councilors, and tourism stakeholders has contradicted the Toshao’s account. The group stated that Mohamed’s visit was welcomed by many and had followed community tourism protocols which permit limited visitor access without formal letters.

“Capoey is a touristic community. Years ago, we decided to allow visitors on a limited basis without requiring written permission, and that rule still applies. The Vice Toshao and councilors were made aware of the visit through a community WhatsApp group,” the statement explained.

Further, the group also refuted claims that Mohamed arrived with “boatloads” of outsiders, stating only one small boat arrived ahead of Mohamed’s, with seven individuals not from the community. “The loudest persons speaking out were our own residents who supported his visit,” the release added, further denying that any councilor was disrespected.

Moreover, Mohamed himself issued a pointed statement accusing the Toshao of using his name during her election campaign for office without his knowledge or consent. According to him, the Toshao promised residents in her manifesto that he would assist in building homes; an allegation he firmly denies.

“She used my name to win votes and then vanished on her commitments. I never gave her permission to include me in her campaign,” Mohamed stated. “I visited because residents invited me. They felt ignored and abandoned. For her to now twist this into a political stunt is dishonest and insulting.”

Additionally, he alleged that some councilors were being pressured to issue statements against him under threat of losing their livelihoods.

Despite the controversy, the joint residents’ statement assured the wider public that Capoey remains a welcoming destination: “To our customers, do not be deterred. We continue to provide hospitality, culture, and beauty for all to enjoy.”