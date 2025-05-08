Goedverwagting man gets 16 years for 2021 killing of reputed wife

Samuel Daniels was yesterday sentenced to 16 years and seven months in prison for the 2021 killing of his reputed wife, Shalina Paul, also known as Saskia Pereira or ‘Chandani’, after pleading guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Daniels, now in his early sixties, appeared before Justice Nareshwar Harnanan at the High Court in Demerara, where the sentence was handed down. The judge adopted the starting point method of sentencing, beginning with a baseline of 25 years. Reductions were granted for Daniels’ early guilty plea and time already spent in pre-trial custody, resulting in the final sentence.

Paul’s body was discovered on June 23, 2021, at the couple’s Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara residence following reports of a violent altercation over $3,000. According to the state, during the dispute, Paul attempted to flee but was restrained by Daniels. A passerby, Victor Lawrence, became involved after Paul grabbed him in a bid to escape. Daniels kicked Paul while she pleaded for help, then dragged her back into their yard, threatening, “Give me my thing, or I will kill you.”

Later that evening, police conducted a welfare check and found Paul’s lifeless body inside the home. Crime scene footage captured Daniels identifying a broken wooden spindle, a cutlass, and a bottle of El Dorado rum as weapons used during the attack.

A post-mortem examination by government pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh, concluded that Paul died from cerebral haemorrhage due to multiple blunt force injuries to the head, compounded by several incised wounds.

Daniels formally pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge on April 2. After the facts were presented in court, he confirmed their accuracy to the judge.

The state was represented by prosecutors Preeneta Seeraj, Abiola Lowe, and Mtomika Lumumba. Daniels was represented by attorney-at-law Adrian Thompson.