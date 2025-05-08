Guyana ‘does not yet show clear symptoms of Dutch disease’ – IMF country report

The latest IMF country report on Guyana says the economy here “does not yet show clear symptoms of Dutch disease” but the risk of this is high and there has to be careful monitoring.

The report released yesterday included a framework to analyse possible symptoms of the Dutch disease.

The Dutch disease describes the negative consequences that can arise from an upswing in the value of a nation’s currency and is primarily associated with the exploitation of a valuable natural resource and the unexpected repercussions that such a discovery can have on the overall economy.

Assessing potential symptoms of Dutch disease, IMF staffers said, requires a comprehensive understanding of the im-pact and economic mechanisms of an oil boom.