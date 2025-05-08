Guyanese woman dies after alleged jump from van in Antigua

A 20-year-old Guyanese woman, Joylene Abraham, has died following an incident in Antigua where she reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding her death have prompted calls from relatives for a thorough investigation.

According to reports from ABS News, Abraham had recently arrived in Antigua and was a passenger in a Toyota Noah van, license plate C 20181, driven by her boyfriend, a resident of Lightfoot. The incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on the road connecting New Winthropes and Coolidge. Details remain unclear as to why she allegedly exited the moving vehicle.

Meanwhile, a relative of Abraham expressed skepticism over the initial reports. The relative emphasised the need for a proper investigation and questioned the credibility of claims that the woman jumped from the vehicle to her death.

The case has sparked discussions on social media, with many calling for a comprehensive and transparent investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to Abraham’s death.

The investigations into the woman’s death are underway in Antigua.